BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Tyrese Maxey

by

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember: Click the Logo Below

Tyrese Maxey ( Garland, Texas), South Garland HS / RM5 Elite – 2019

Height: 6’3″

Position: Point Guard

Committed College: Undecided

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: May 12, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike EYBL Circuit Session III (Cartersville, Georgia.)

Maxey is a hyper athletic guard who is a great two-way player. He has size to play either guard position in the back court. Maxey is a proficient scorer: 15.5 points on 44% shooting from the field, 86% from the FT line, 37% from the 3pt range. Dishing out 3 assists per game, that is an area where can grow as a lead guard.

Highlights of Maxey from NBPA Top 100 Camp courtesy of Take My Talent



Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB