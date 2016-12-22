You are here: Home / blog / BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Tyler Polley

Class of 2017 wing-forward Tyler Polley of Sagemont HS (FL) showed his diverse skill set this year. (Photo by Jon Lopez)

(Photo: Jon Lopez/Nike)

Tyler Polley (Weston, Fla.), Sagemont / E1TI
Height: 6’8″
Position: Small Forward
Committed College: Connecticut
Star Grade:
4-star

 

By: @JLHemingwayPSB & @BrandonClayPSB

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: December 19, 2016
Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway
Location: City of Palms (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Polley is a long, athletic wing forward. He slashes and has a high follow through on his jumper. He scored 21 points on 6-12 shooting in a loss to St. Patrick School

Date: May 24, 2016
Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway
Location: EYBL Session IV (Suwanee, Ga.)

Polley showed some promise in spurts this weekend. He finished in transition effectively while also hitting pull up jumpers in the half court. He was even better at Nike Peach Jam where he averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds per game. He is a pretty efficient shooter too as he shot 60% from the floor in EYBL game play.

Date: May 24, 2016
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Location: EYBL Session IV (Suwanee, Ga.)

Polley is a smooth yet explosive option off of the ball. He hit a tough 15 footer off of the one bounce going to his strong hand in this eval. He’s averaging 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds per in nine EYBL games.

Date: May 3, 2016
Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway
Location: Bob Gibbons (Suwanee, Ga.)

Polley is a wing with terrific size who can face up on the perimeter. Although he has the size and athleticism to affect the game, he did not show a particular specialty in this viewing.

Highlights of Polley courtesy of Rivals.com

