BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Tyler Polley

Tyler Polley (Weston, Fla.), Sagemont / E1TI

Height: 6’8″

Position: Small Forward

Committed College: Connecticut

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: December 19, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: City of Palms (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Polley is a long, athletic wing forward. He slashes and has a high follow through on his jumper. He scored 21 points on 6-12 shooting in a loss to St. Patrick School

Date: May 24, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: EYBL Session IV (Suwanee, Ga.)

Polley showed some promise in spurts this weekend. He finished in transition effectively while also hitting pull up jumpers in the half court. He was even better at Nike Peach Jam where he averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds per game. He is a pretty efficient shooter too as he shot 60% from the floor in EYBL game play.

Date: May 24, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: EYBL Session IV (Suwanee, Ga.)

Polley is a smooth yet explosive option off of the ball. He hit a tough 15 footer off of the one bounce going to his strong hand in this eval. He’s averaging 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds per in nine EYBL games.

Date: May 3, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Bob Gibbons (Suwanee, Ga.)

Polley is a wing with terrific size who can face up on the perimeter. Although he has the size and athleticism to affect the game, he did not show a particular specialty in this viewing.

Highlights of Polley courtesy of Rivals.com



Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB