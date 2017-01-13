BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Spencer Freedman

by

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember: Click the Logo Below

Spencer Freedman (Santa Ana, Calif.), Mater Dei HS

Height: 6’5″

Position: Point Guard

Committed College: Undecided

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: June 10, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Freedman is an elite shooter as a left-hander. He is a heady play-maker and can get the ball to his teammates well. He is not left handed dominant as he can make plays going either way. He knows his role, but defense could be an issue eventually.

Date: June 10, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Freedman is playing at the state’s premier high school program. That always bodes well for a HS prospect. He’s a talented yet physically limited option who didn’t try to do too much in this elite setting.

Date: January 17, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Hoop Hall Classic (Springfield, Mass.)

Freedman is a specialist as a long range bomber. He got very hot in this game vs. Oak Hill Academy and helped keep his team in it for a half. He finished with 17 points which included 5 three pointers. The left handed shooter hit shots coming off double staggers and has enough handle to get his own when the defense closes out long. He does lack ideal height as a SG.

Highlights of Freedman courtesy of Courtside Films



Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB