BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Shareef O’Neal

by

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember: Click the Logo Below

Shareef O’Neal (Santa Monica, Calif.), Crossroads School

Height: 6’10”

Position: Guard

Committed College: Undecided

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: January 14, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Hoop Hall Classic (Springfield, Mass.)

It was a tough day offensively for O’Neal as he did not connect on any of the 11 shots that he took. He did, however, grab 11 boards and block two shots. Right now he reminds me of A.J. Davis (UCF junior) in that he has length, face-up skill and prefers a finesse game. He tends to float around the perimeter offensively and settles for jumpers rather than taking the action to the hole. However, a 6-11 player with wing skill should not be a player to count out. Once he develops physically, he could turn the corner in his production.

Date: June 10, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

O’Neal is a stretch 4 who can also battle on the interior. He hit the spot up 3 and even showed a nice fadeaway jumper in the pinch post.

Highlights of O’Neal courtesy of Home Team Hoops



Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB