BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – RJ Barrett Jr.

RJ Barrett Jr. (Canada), Montverde Academy/UPlay Cananda

Height: 6’6″

Position: Guard

Committed College: Undecided

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: May 12, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike EYBL Session IV (Cartersville, Ga.)

Barrett played the PG this weekend. He is acting as a lead guard to make plays for others. It is interesting spot for him as he is making a lot more plays for others than what we have seen in the past. His size and strength give him a James Harden feel to his game albeit not as smooth. He’s finishing plenty of plays himself as he leads the EYBL in scoring at 28 points per game through 8 games on 44% shooting. His 3pt shooting will need to get signficantly better 10-32 for 31%.

Date: January 15, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Hoop Hall Classic (Springfield, Mass.)

Barrett is a left handed shooting guard who uses his athleticism to get to the bucket. He is a high energy two-way player. In one sequence he pinned the ball on the back board on one end and then sprinted and finished on the other end. He finished with 21 points on 6- 12 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocked shots.

Date: January 17, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Hoop Hall Classic (Springfield, Mass.)

Barrett once again proved to be a capable play-maker on the wing. He is an exceptional athlete who can flush alley-oops at any moment. He did a particularly good job of moving off of screens. He finished with 7 points and 5 rebounds in a win over Sierra Canyon and 10 points in a win over Roman Catholic.

Date: December 22, 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: City of Palms (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Barrett reminds me of Javonte Smart (LA-18) in this class. He’s a smooth left-handed guard. Barrett can finish around the rim with the bump. He hit the open 3-pointer.

Date: December 18, 2015

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: City of Palms (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Barrett burst on to the scene this weekend with several big games in this national tournament. He is a left handed wing who is smooth in transition. He has great bounce and a nice feel for scoring the ball.

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB