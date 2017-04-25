BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Quantavious Rogers

by

Quantavious Rogers

Height: 6′

Grad Year / Position: 2020 – Point Guard

School / Hometown: South Gwinnett HS (Loganville, Ga.)

Committed College: Undecided

Date: March 5, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBATop40 Camp

Rogers once again showed his quickness and ability to distribute. His willingness to get others in involved is a big reason why he has value moving forward at the high school level. Continuing to add layers to his game, especially as a scorer should make him a solid lead guard in coming years.

Date: September 4, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBAAllAmerican

Rogers is a quick, shifty point guard who can get downhill with the ball in his hands. He showed a great change of pace to create space and make plays going to the bucket. He has solid ball skill and has the potential to be a very good passer. His jumper is solid, not a weakness, but it is an area where he can improve his consistency.

Date: June 5, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBASuper64Camp

Rogers showed a solid skill set that is sure to flourish in years to come. He has some sauce with the dribble where he can shake defenders left to right. He also proved he can hit the spot up jumper on the reversal. It is too early to tell what his specialty will be, but he proved he has many of the skills needed to be a contributor for his teams in in the future.

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB