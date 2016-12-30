BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Preston Wiggins

by

Preston Wiggins

Height: 6’3″

Grad Year / Position: 2018 – Guard

School / Hometown: North Forsyth HS (Gainesville, Ga.)

Committed College: Undecided

Date: October 16, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBAAllAmerican

Wiggins is a forward with size and strength. He does have a nice spot up jumper from the perimeter. However, in this camp he showed his post up ability displaying a turnaround jumper over his right shoulder. He may not be the most bouncy athlete, but he carves out space nicely on the interior.

Date: March 5, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBATop40 Camp

Wiggins has a terrific skill set for his size and position. His lanky frame and ability to hit the long range jumper give him the ability to produce in game situations. The next step for Wiggins will be to improve his awareness and anticipation on the defensive end. We would like for him to become a more solid two-way player.

Date: October 17, 2015

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBATop40 Camp

Wiggins continues to gain confidence and strength. His length and skill give the ability to affect the game on both ends of the floor. While his physical attributes continue to develop, it is his ability to shoot the basketball that gives the affect the game consistently when he hits the court each time. Keep an eye on Wiggins development in future years.

Date: October 15, 2014

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBATop40 Camp

One of the strengths of the Elite Basketball Academy is to identify prospects before they have reached their potential. Wiggins standing at 6-1 is a player that meets that criteria. The fundamental wing player sees his best basketball days in front of him. Now this is not to say that he is not a competent player currently. The freshman showed exceptional IQ with the ball in his hands while playing against upperclassmen. If he continues to grow physically and his skills continue to flourish, we should see Wiggins many more times in the future.

Date: September 15, 2014

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBAAllAmerican Camp

Wiggins is a good sized wing standing at 6-1 tall. He is currently a spot shooter with good size at his age. Defensively he showed a good understanding of how to defend based upon his understanding of defensive positioning. He even used his size to fight for off-side rebounds on the offensive glass. Currently Wiggins is best suited a third ball handling option in the half court. With maturity and added work in the future, he should round out to become a second ball handling option with the ability to attack the glass with the dribble. All in all, he showed promise as just a freshman here at this All-American Camp.

