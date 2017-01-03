BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – PJ Fuller

by

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember: Click the Logo Below

CJ Fuller (Seattle, Wash.), Garfield HS / Seattle Rotary

Height: 6’2″

Position: Guard

Committed College: Undecided

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: June 11, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Fuller is a slender-framed option off of the ball. He didn’t showcase a skill specialty in this setting but was able to be impactful in a gym full of elite level guards. Can Fuller consistently make a play offensively whether creating off the bounce or shooting the ball?

Date: June 10, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Fuller was one of the more exciting guards in the building. He was jamming alley-oops and splashing 3s. He has a lightning first step and is smooth finishing at the basket. Impressively, he was just as good moving without the basketball to find his spot.

Highlights of PJ Fuller courtesy of 206 Hoops



Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB