BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Payton Aiken

Class of 2019 wing Payton Aiken of Cumming, Georgia, showed his shooting ability at #EBATop40. Photo cred – Ty Freeman

Photo: Ty Freeman

Payton Aiken
Height: 6’4″
Grad Year / Position: 2019 – Wing
School / Hometown: West Forsyth HS (Cumming, Ga.)
Committed College: Undecided

By: @JLHemingwayPSB & @StephenPeckPSB

Date: March 5, 2017
Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway
Location: #EBATop40 Camp

Aiken is a skilled wing with size. She showed his ability to stretch the defense with his shooting ability. His size gives him the versatility to impact on the interior as well. Aiken is much more than just a skill/finesse player. He proved he could mix it up and play with grit and hustle.


