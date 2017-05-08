BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Payton Aiken

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.
Become an #SMPMember: Click the Logo Below
Payton Aiken
Height: 6’4″
Grad Year / Position: 2019 – Wing
School / Hometown: West Forsyth HS (Cumming, Ga.)
Committed College: Undecided
By: @JLHemingwayPSB & @StephenPeckPSB
Date: March 5, 2017
Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway
Location: #EBATop40 Camp
Aiken is a skilled wing with size. She showed his ability to stretch the defense with his shooting ability. His size gives him the versatility to impact on the interior as well. Aiken is much more than just a skill/finesse player. He proved he could mix it up and play with grit and hustle.
#EBATop40 Boys Showcase
Mar. 11-12
’19 W Payton Aiken will rep @wfhsbasketball & @GPThunderBball.
JOIN HIM: https://t.co/MMYLOU3WO5 pic.twitter.com/D5ro2cNI5y
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) February 27, 2017
Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB