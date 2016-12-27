BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Noah Riley

by

Noah Riley

Height: 5’9″

Grad Year / Position: 2019 – Guard

School / Hometown: Banks County HS (Homer, Ga.)

Committed College: Undecided

Date: October 16, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBAAllAmerican

Riley is a sharp shooter with a consistent, quick release. He showed his range and ability to hunt shots away from the ball. Riley also demonstrated his ball handling skills, which helps him as a secondary ball handler in the half court. He is effective when he is paired with a play maker in the back court. He should give quality minutes in the future for coach Mike Cleveland at Banks County in future years.

Date: June 5, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Riley is a point guard who embraces his role as a facilitator. He pitched the ball to his teammates in space and kept the ball moving in the half court. As he gets older and more comfortable with his skill set, we expect to see him become more of a scoring threat.

Watch Riley on @SUVtv wearing No. 241 in black

Watch Riley on @SUVtv wearing No. 13 in gray

