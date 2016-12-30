BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Nazreon Reid

by

Nazreon Reid (Asbury Park, N.J.), Roselle Catholic / Sports U

Height: 6’8″

Position: Power Forward

Committed College: Undecided

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: June 18, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: NBPA Top 100 Camp (Charlottesville, Va.)

Reid has all the physical tools. He’s shown in multiple evals that his size / athleticism lets his rebound the ball with the best of them. That said, his offensive touch has not shown the type of improvement that I would have expected at USAB a couple years back. If he adds that to his arsenal, he moves into the elite of the class regardless of position.

Date: May 28, 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA U16 Trials (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Reid is an imposing figure on the interior. He reminds me of Cheick Diallo in terms of his early impact to this class. Reid has the build and athleticism that Diallo possesses but hasn’t shown the consistent energy yet. A right-handed shooter, Reid hit a 16 foot jump shot here while serving mainly as a defensive specialist / rebounder.

Date: January 17, 2014

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Hoop Hall Classic (Springfield, Mass.)

Reid is a 4-player who floated on the perimeter today. He really struggled with effectiveness here today. His hands were a little bit suspect and he scored only 1 point. He did grab 7 rebounds. It will be interesting to see how he develops as a prospect and where he commits to playing in years to come.

Date: October 4, 2014

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Reid is listed as a center, but is built like a power forward. I agree with Brandon’s assessment that he is raw offensively. He definitely needs polish with skills and ball handling. However, he showed flashes of what could be on day 1 as he hit a number of 3-pointers even with some shake with the ball in his hands. His performance was definitely uneven this weekend, but I believe he projects near the top of his class by the time it is all over.

Date: October 3, 2014

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Reid is both a shot changer and blocker based on this eval. He’s limited offensively right now as there is a hitch in his right-handed jump shot. His build/style of play reminds me of Kassoum Yakwe (NY-16).

Highlights of Reid courtesy of Rivals.com

