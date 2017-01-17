BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Moses Brown

by

Moses Brown (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Archbishop Molloy HS / New Heights

Height: 7’1″

Position: Center

Committed College: Undecided

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: January 14, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Hoop Hall Classic (Springfield, Mass.)

Brown is a high major prospect at the center position. Standing at 7-foot-1 he has length to affect shots in the paint and anchor a team with his rebounding and post scoring. Add in he runs well and is relatively light on his feet and Brown has all the makings of playing meaningful basketball for many years to come. It still appears that he is growing into his body and becoming comfortable making the moves he can instinctively make. He struggled with foul trouble today, but still managed to score 12 points on 5-9 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. His offensive polish will dictate ultimately how high his ceiling will be.

Highlights of Moses Brown courtesy of Courtcred at Under Armor Finals

