BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Michael DeVoe

Michael DeVoe (Orlando, Fla.), Oak Ridge HS/ E1T1

Height: 6’3″

Position: Point Guard

Committed College: Undecided

Date: June 10, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Devoe was solid here on the perimeter. He didn’t showcase to athleticism to consistently create space off the bounce. That said, he did find his way to a couple of crafty baskets around the rim.

Date: May 15, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Bob Gibbons Invitational (Suwanee, Ga.)

Devoe is a left handed point guard with great size and skill. He plays the game with confidence and skill. He never seems to get sped up to quickly. He has a silky smooth release from the arc while also have nice vision with the pass.

Date: December 22, 2014

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: City of Palms (Fort Myers, Fla.)

DeVoe appears to be the next in line once Antonio Blakeney leaves next spring. The left-handed lead guard gets downhill off of the bounce well. We would like to see him shoot it with a little more consistency.

Date: December 19, 2014

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: City of Palms (Fort Myers, Fla.)

DeVoe is a talented left handed guard. His talent is evident, but he had a tough night not scoring versus Trinity Catholic.

Date: December 12, 2014

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Team Takeover National Hoops Showcase (Hyattsville, Md.)

Devoe was good in a match-up against St. James (MD). He got downhill off of the bounce on multiple occasions. The left-handed point guard will attack to kick or score based on his play here.

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB