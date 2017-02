BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Mamadou Doucoure

by

Mamadou Doucoure (Centereach, N.Y.), Our Savior New American

Height: 6’8″

Position: Power Forward

Committed College: Rutgers

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: May 23, 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike EYBL Session IV (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Doucoure has real size on the inside but played limited minutes in this eval. He didn’t showcase a specific specialty in this setting.

Date: December 12, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Team Takeover National Hoop Showcase (Hyattsville, Md.)

Doucoure is a young power forward with skill. He played limited minutes in this eval but showed flashes of being a prospect worth following.

Highlights of Doucoure courtesy of The Hoop Group



Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB