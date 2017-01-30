BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Kezo Brown

by

Kezo Brown (Chicago, Ill.), Simeon Carter Academy / Mac Irvin Fire

Height: 6’2″

Position: Guard

Committed College: Undecided

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: May 28, 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball U16 Trials (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Brown is a left-handed shooter who played mainly off of the ball in this eval. A good athlete with bounce, Brown has been at his best in the open floor during our evals to date. He’s a smaller option at the two but can score though not a specialist based on this eval.

Date: January 17, 2014

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Hoop Hall Classic (Springfield, Mass.)

Brown played limited minutes off of the bench in the first half here today. He played off of the ball as a shooting guard. When he got more minutes in the second half we saw the talent that we noted at USA a few months before. He has exceptionally long arms for his size that allows him to finish at the rim. He has a solid spot up jumper and good lift to rebound. He finished with 5 points and 4 rebounds in a loss to Archbishop Carroll.

Date: October 4, 2014

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Brown showed all the tools needed to be a 5-star point guard in this camp setting. In a gym full of talent, who proved his ability to make plays against some of the country’s best. The left-handed point guard is explosive getting to the rim and will set up his teammates with accurate passes. His midrange and floater game is tough. He consistently found ways to score from 10 feet and in. The one area we would like to see more from is his jumper at the arc.

Date: October 3, 2014

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Brown is a left-handed shooting guard who excels at scoring in the midrange. In that way, his game resembles Trevon Duval (NJ-17) as a guard who lacks typical size but can score it with the best of em. Brown also showed the vision to pass the ball well from either guard position.

Highlights of Brown courtesy of Ballislife Midwest



Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB