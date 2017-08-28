BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Kevin Porter Jr.

by

Kevin Porter Jr. (Seattle, Washington), Ranier Beach HS / Seattle Rotary – 2018

Height: 6’5″

Position: Wing

Committed College: Southern California

Date: May 12, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike EYBL Circuit Session III (Cartersville, Georgia)

Porter Jr. is a great athlete who can punch dunks through traffic. He is a high flying dunker. He is averaging 16 points on the circuit through 12 games and doing it on 48% FG shooting. Although we did not see the jumper today, he is shooting 22-50 from 3pt shooting (44%) which gives him big time upside at the next level.

Date: June 10, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike EYBL Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Missouri)

Porter’s build and style reminds me somewhat of Stanley Johnson in his high school days. Porter doesn’t play with the same activity level that made Johnson such a coveted prep but showed flashes of what could come down the line.

Date: June 10, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike EYBL Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Missouri)

Porter is a left handed guard who hit the spot up 3 this weekend.

Date: May 25, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike EYBL Circuit Session IV (Suwanee, Georgia)

Porter is a combo forward who splits time on the wing and in the high post. He has soft touch on his mid range jumper. He averaged 11 points per game, but he is not a high % shooter (39% from field and 31% from three). He added 4.7 rebounds per game.

