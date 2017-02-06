BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Kenneth Nwuba

by

Kenneth Nwuba (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Oak Hill Academy

Height: 6’8″

Position: Power Forward

Committed College: Undecided

Date: December 2, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Marshall County Hoop Fest (Benton, Ky.)

Nwuba is a strong interior presence. He has legitimate size to patrol the lane and be an enforcer. He is not a primary scoring option, but will score put backs and alley oops. His 3 point, 6 rebound, 4 foul performance versus Aspire kind of sums up his game right now.

Date: June 10, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Nwuba is an imposing force on the interior. He has a defensive end type of build strength wise. While his offensive game is still rounding out, Nwuba has been impressive around the glass.

Date: January 17, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Hoop Hall Classic (Springfield, Mass.)

Nwuba is a reserve post player who is strong and protects the rim. He defends and rebounds. He will continue to get better.

Date: June 18, 2015

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: NBPA Top 100 Camp (Charlottesville, Va.)

Nwuba is a post player who runs the floor and plays with poise on the low block. He showed a nice ball fake and up and under with his back to the basket.

Date: June 18, 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: NBPA Top 100 Camp (Charlottesville, Va.)

Nwuba is a willing screener from the post position. He showcased good footwork on the post catch. Nwuba battled with Chris Lewis on the interior.

Date: December 5, 2014

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Marshall County Hoop Fest (Benton, Ky.)

Nwuba showed great promise here today as an interior player. He has great lift and an ideal build for a post player. He played 3 minutes in a match up versus Carlisle School scoring his only bucket that he attempted.

Date: October 11, 2014

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: John Lucas Invitational (Louisville, Ky.)

Nwuba is a problem on the inside. With a frame like Daniel Giddens (GA-15), he is an imposing prospect on the interior. While Nwuba is still developing skill wise, he is an explosive athlete.

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB