BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Kamaka Hepa

Kamaka Hepa (Portland, Ore.), Jefferson HS/Portland Basketball Club

Height: 6’10

Position: Forward

Committed College: Undecided

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: May 3, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike EYBL Session III (Cartersville, Ga.)

Hepa is a face up 4 player with skill and length. He did a good job of finishing in the lane here today. His value at the next level is his ability to stretch the floor with his jumper. He is shooting over 41% from 3pt range while averaging 12 points and 6 rebounds per game on the circuit.

Date: June 11, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Hepa is a forward with length and fluidity to move. He is a good passer and has a high release on his jumper. Proving he can play versus physicality will be key.

Date: June 10, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Hepa is a skilled option at the forward position. He’s got the length to make himself. Hepa hit the open 3-pointer consistently here making the defense guard him all the way to 22 feet.

Date: October 11, 2014

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: John Lucas Invitational (Louisville, Ky.)

Hepa is a smooth combo forward type of prospect. He has ball skill and good feet. We didn’t see a definitive specialty but Hepa was solid throughout. He is smoother mobility/game wise than Mitch Lightfoot (AZ-16/New Mexico verbal).





