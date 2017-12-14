BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Jy’are Davis

by

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember: Click the Logo Below

Jy’are Davis (Newark, Delaware), Sanford – 2020

Height: 6’6″

Position: Shooting Guard

Committed College: Undecided

Star Grade:

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: October 12, 2017

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

Davis was solid here. He’s got good size length and width wise to be an effective option on the wing. The release on his outside shot was flat causing most of his attempts to fall short.

Highlights of Davis courtesy of Ball is Life





Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB