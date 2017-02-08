You are here: Home / blog / BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Joseph Hauser

Class of 2018 forward Joseph Hauser of Stevens Point, Wisc., earned a reputation of a knock down shooter last summer. (Photo by Jon Lopez)

Joseph Hauser (Stevens Point, Wisc.), Stevens Point HS
Height: 6’7″
Position: Forward
Committed College: Undecided
By: @JLHemingwayPSB & @BrandonClayPSB

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: June 10, 2016
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Hauser is a solid option in the frontcourt. Given his size / skill, I would project him as a power forward at the collegiate level. He was effective here not though displaying himself as a specialist in any one area.

Date: June 11, 2016
Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway
Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Hauser is a shooter with range. When he has a look, he is a threat to knock down multiple 3s. He has size and solid athletically.

 Highlights of Hauser courtesy of Evan Flood

