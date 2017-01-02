BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – John Newman

by

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember: Click the Logo Below

John Newman (Greensboro, N.C.), Greensboro Day

Height: 6’4″

Position: Guard

Committed College: Undecided

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: December 22, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Chick-fil-A Classic (Columbia, S.C.)

Newman played the role of a combo-guard this weekend. He showed strength and ball skill. He finished at the rim effectively, however he could find a rhythm scoring eight points on 3-7 shooting. He added 7 rebounds in a win over Gray Collegiate Academy.

Date: June 11, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Newman has quick rise off of the floor from the off guard position. The left-hand dominant wing didn’t showcase an elite specialty in this setting. Classmate Keldon Johnson was able to get downhill on a couple of occasions against Newman.

Date: June 10, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Newman is a left handed wing with length and bounce. He did a nice job of moving the ball on the wing and also hitting the open shot. His long arms lend itself to be a great defender.

Highlights of Newman courtesy of the Hoops Column



Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB