BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Jaylen Hoard

Jaylen Hoard (High Point, North Carolina), Wesleyan Christian / Team CP3 – 2018

Height: 6’8″

Position: Wing

Committed College: Wake Forest

Keil Moore, BrandonClayScouting.com International Director of Scouting, take on Hoard’s game:

At the U17 World Championships, a collection of the best under 17 year old basketball players in the world, Hoard stood out as one of the “IT” kids. His athletic ability would allow him to be good at almost any sport he decided to play but it’s his feel as a scoring wing which is the separator for the newest Wake Forest verbal. When you look at his ability to both score and defend at a high level as well as his athletic upside, Hoard could be the best addition to a Wake Forest roster since Al-Farouq Aminu.

Date: May 12, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike EYBL Circuit Session III (Cartersville, Georgia)

Hoard is a skilled forward with versatility. He finished strongly along the frontline and showed ball handling ability from end to end. He also showed range on his jumper. On the year, through 12 games, he is averaging 14 points on 50% shooting. He has also hit 10-29 3pt shots. He also is pulling down over 6 rebounds per game.

Highlights of Jaylen Hoard from the 2016 FIBA U17 World Championships





