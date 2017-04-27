You are here: Home / blog / BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Jalen Henderson

BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Jalen Henderson

April 27, 2017 by

Jalen Henderson of Lawrenceville, Georgia, showed his skills at #EBATop40 Camp. Photo cred – Ty Freeman

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember: Click the Logo Below

SMPBanner600Crop

Photo: Ty Freeman

Jalen Henderson
Height: 5’11”
Grad Year / Position: 2020 – Point Guard
School / Hometown: Collins Hill HS (Lawrenceville, Ga.)
Committed College: Undecided

EBA-BANNER-BLACK-BACKGROUND (1)

By: @JLHemingwayPSB & @StephenPeckPSB

Date: March 5, 2017
Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway
Location: #EBATop40 Camp

Henderson is a left-handed guard who showed a lot of the skills necessary needed to be successful at higher levels. He has good quickness and willingness to defend his position. His ball handling and shooting are solid, but still have room for growth.

-CoachHemiShowcase-640x100

Coach Hemi-100-100Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on  twitter @JLHemingwayPSB

Related Posts

Filed Under: blog, Boys Grassroots Coverage, Peach State Media Tagged With: ,