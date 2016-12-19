BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Jahvon Quinerly

by

Jahvon Quinerly (Jersey City, N.J.), Hudson Catholic / Sports U

Height: 6′

Position: Point Guard

Committed College: Undecided

Star Grade:





BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: December 19, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: City of Palms Classic (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Quinerly had a fantastic weekend showing his ability to distribute and score the ball. He chipped in 16 points in a win over Maret HS then scored 23 in a loss to The Patrick School. He reminds of Villanova sophomore Jalen Brunson in the poise and feel for the game. He is not an explosive athlete, but a very good ball player who can make shots and make plays for others.

Date: June 14, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Quinerly has a smooth skill set. He sets up teammates with the pass and can hit jumpers off the down screen.

Date: June 14, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Quinerly was a steady hand at the point position here. He didn’t showcase a specialty but was solid in his play here. If he can consistently stretch the defense with his jumper, it’ll be a major plus.

