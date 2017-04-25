BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Jahnile Hill

by

Jahnile Hill

Height: 6′

Grad Year / Position: 2017 – Point Guard

School / Hometown: Manchester HS (Manchester, Ga.)

Committed College: Undecided

Date: March 5, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBATop40 Camp

Hill is a crafty point guard who slip through gaps and get to the cup consistently. His quickness plus shiftiness makes him a tough cover on the perimeter. His mid-range game forces the defense to choose between gapping him or taking away his pull-up. He is a relentless penetrator who makes plays for himself and others. Hill’s 3-point jumper is coming along nicely as well. He is showing he can hit enough of those perimeter shots to keep the defense honest.

@SUVtv Film of Hill wearing #165 in white





