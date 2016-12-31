BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Isaiah Kelly

by

Isaiah Kelly (Atlanta, Ga.), Pace Academy/ Atlanta Xpress

Height: 6’8″

Position: Forward

Committed College: Undecided

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: September 20, 2015

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: OTR Fall Showcase (Duluth, Ga.)

Kelly is listed at 6-8 and listed himself as a PF in this camp. I think he is more of a combo-forward with his perimeter skills. His blend of athleticism and skill make him one of the top prospects in his class in the state.

Date: March 15, 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: The Preview (Marietta, Ga.)

Kelly has real length for a young prospect on the wing. A right-handed shooter, he even showed range out beyond the 3-point line in this eval.

Date: June 14, 2014

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Under Armor Best of the Best (Atlanta, Ga.)

Kelly played very under control here today in this camp. He never tried to do too much, but he showed elite skill at the same time. He hit the pull-up jumper off of a Russell Westbrook-like freeze dribble. Then he dunked on the break off an in/out dribble. He showed nice vision with the pass. All in all he has versatility to play multiple positions on the floor.

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB