BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Emmitt Williams

Emmitt Williams (Fort Myers, Fla.), IMG Academy / E1T1

Height: 6’8″

Position: Power Forward

Committed College: Undecided

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: December 19, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: City of Palms Classic (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Williams get much of his work done 10 feet and in. He rebounds and finishes at the rim with the best in the country. He can face the basket, but likes to attack the rim off the bounce. His athleticism and ability to finish puts him the ELITE category currently. He finished with 14 points and six rebounds in a win over Mariner HS. He then followed that up with an impactful 19 points in a win over Norcross on the next day.

Date: June 11, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Williams plays both forward positions and will play with activity. He rebounded and brought energy in the paint. He also hit the spot up jumper with a smooth release. His athleticism and skill have him in the conversation of one of the best at his position nationally.

Date: May 29, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike EYBL Session IV (Suwanee, Ga.)

Williams is playing real minutes with another summer of eligibility remaining. He’s averaging 10.4 points, 6.6 rebounds per in 16 EYBL games so far. He’s got a build / style that reminds me of Jarred Vanderbilt. Williams made a MEAN catch / open and rip to attack the rim from 12 feet. He is a grinder shooting 60 percent from the field. That said, he’s at 63 percent from the free throw line and can improve there.

Highlights of Williams courtesy of Hoop Diamonds



Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB