BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Elijah Hardy

Elijah Hardy (Oakland, Calif.), Bishop O’Dowd

Height: 6′

Position: Point Guard

Committed College: Undecided

Date: October 4, 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Hardy emerged in this elite setting as one of the premier 2018 point guards that I’ve seen to date. He’s a distributor with some bounce to his legs. A willing tempo pusher, Hardy will have to get stronger but the foundation is there.

Date: May 28, 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball U16 Trials (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Hardy struggled a little to create in the halfcourt in this eval. That said, the left-handed point guard was good especially in the open floor as a tempo pusher with the ball.

Date: February 8, 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike Extravaganza (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Hardy is a rotation point guard who gave O’Dowd good minutes and solid productivity. He didn’t handle it as much as I suspect he will next season once Paris Austin is gone.

Date: January 19, 2015

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Hoop Hall Classic (Springfield, Mass.)

Hardy was a spark plug for his team today in a win over Wheeler HS. The left handed guard hit a mid-range jumper and followed that up with a nice floater in the lane. In all he finished with 9 points and showed potential that is worth tracking in the future.

