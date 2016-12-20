BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Dylan Orr

by

Dylan Orr

Height: 6’6″

Grad Year / Position: 2018 – Forward

School / Hometown: Banks County (Homer, Ga.)

Committed College: Undecided

Date: October 16, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBAAllAmerican

Orr once again showed very good ability to finish above the rim. He has good hands to pass and catch in traffic. He will track rebounds inside and out of his area. His height and athleticism will make him an impact player for Banks County HS for the upcoming years.

Date: September 4, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBAAllAmerican

Orr showed himself to a great hi-lo player. He has length to see over the defense to make post entries. He also did a good job of slashing and attack the defense to finish at the basket. His athleticism makes him a tough match-up for many forwards at his position. He can finish at the rim or stretch the floor with his jumper. He continues to play solidly at EBA Camps. It will be important for him to continue to add physical strength and other dimensions to his game.

Date: June 5, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBASuper64Camp

Orr is an athletic forward who can get up and finish above the rim. He has length and runs the court well for his position. His ability to score along the front line combined with his face up jumper give him the potential to be a productive player in his final two years of high school. Polishing out his footwork on the perimeter will be important for him to defend the arc versus quicker wing forwards.

