BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Drue Drinnon

Drue Drinnon (Mableton, Ga.), Pebblebrook HS/ Team Thad

Height: 6′

Position: Point Guard

Committed College: Undecided

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: November 28, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Holiday Hoopsgiving (Atlanta, Ga.)

Drinnon has taken on the role of a distributing point guard playing alongside of the nation’s premier scoring guard, Colin Sexton. He is still showing his ability to hit perimeter shots with consistency while also being able to defend his position as well. Although his scoring numbers have taken a dip, he is showing that he can be a productive player while playing on one of the nation’s top high school teams.

Date: May 15, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Bob Gibbons Invitational (Suwanee, Ga.)

Drinnon is a skilled guard who can hit jumpers off the catch and the bounce at a high percentage. He also has surprising athleticism when driving the bucket. He showed some nice jab step work to create his shot from beyond the arc today. He has a game similar to that of Colin Sexton 2017 class who has a similar game.

Date: March 22, 2015

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: OTR Spring Showcase (Duluth, Ga.)

Drinnon is a skilled point guard who can create plays off of the bounce or score the ball with the jumper. He blends skill and explosiveness to be one of the top recruiting targets in the Southeast at the guard position.

Date: March 15, 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: The Preview (Marietta, Ga.)

Drinnon is a right-handed point guard who can also put the ball in the basket. His play here was both impressive and inspired. When he gets his feet set on the 3-pointer, he is a consistent outside shooter who will pull the jumper.

Highlights of Drinnon courtesy of Josh Drinnon from the OTR Spring Showcase





