BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – DJ Williams

by

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember: Click the Logo Below

DJ Williams

Height: 6′

Grad Year / Position: 2018 – Point Guard

School / Hometown: Grayson HS (Grayson, Ga.)

Committed College: Undecided

Date: March 5, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBATop40 Camp

Williams is a point guard who exerted his will on both ends of the court. The left-handed guard slashed, scored and dished to teammates. He is a heady defender who does a great job of anticipating plays. His play creation in the half court is the strength of his game. He is efficient with his footwork and showed the ability to hit the step-back jumper. Williams is equally as good at finishing in transition.

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB