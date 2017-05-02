BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – DJ Dumay

by

DJ Dumay

Height: 6′

Grad Year / Position: 2019 – Point Guard

School / Hometown: Grace Christian Academy (Douglasville, Ga.)

Committed College: Undecided

Date: March 5, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBATop40 Camp

Dumay is a left-handed point guard who showed very good athleticism at the camp. He excelled in transition where he can bob in and out of traffic to finish at the rim. He was equally effective at finding the open player with the pass. His feel for the game is what set him apart from other players in this setting. He never seemed to be sped up too quickly and used ball fakes to keep defenders off balance. His 3-point jumper showed consistency as well, which is important for floor balance.

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB