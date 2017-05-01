BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Cooper Long

by

Cooper Long

Height: 6′

Grad Year / Position: 2018 – Point Guard

School / Hometown: Buford HS (Buford, Ga.)

Committed College: Undecided

Date: March 5, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBATop40 Camp

Long is a skilled point guard who can handle pressure as a lead guard. He delivers the ball to teammates while also being a threat to puncture the defense with his penetrating ability. His jumper is solid enough to keep the defense honest on the perimeter. He projects to be a solid contributor for Buford HS in his senior year.

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB