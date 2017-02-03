BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Connor Vanover

by

Connor Vanover (Little Rock, Ark.), Arkansas Baptist / Arkansas Wings

Height: 7’1″

Position: Center

Committed College: Undecided

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: October 4, 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Vanover gets better with each eval. As he did in the spring, he’s adding weight / strength still and I expect that to continue. He has consistent touch out to 15 with occasional touch past that mark.

Date: May 28 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball U16 Trials (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Vanover has gained strength / weight since our October eval in the same setting. His skill set is also much improved as the true post showed range to 3 coupled with a soft right-hand half hook.

Date: October 11, 2014

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: John Lucas Invitational (Louisville, Ky.)

Vanover was a little more comfortable here in a setting with high level talent but not nearly as elite as USA is. He made a tough right-handed half hook and showed his skill set facing the rim and hitting multiple 15 foot jump shots. Time will tell how quickly his frame fills out.

Date: October 4, 2014

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Vanover is an ultra thin post player who has legitimate legnth at 7’1″. He stood over Stephen Zimmerman by 3″ easily. Overall, Vanover is still years away from being a complete prospect. He is very weak in his upper body and will struggle making plays as a result of that. He did show range on his jumper with a clean release and will block shots with his length.

Date: October 4, 2014

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Vanover is a long, thin option at the center position. He is a shot changer and blocker. Right now, Vanover weighs 180 pounds and will have to continue to fill out. He did run the floor and showed touch at 15 feet.

Highlights of Vanover courtesy of Courtside Films



Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB