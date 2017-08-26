BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Coby White

by

Coby White (Wilson, North Carolina), Greenfield HS / Team CP3 – 2018

Height: 6’3″

Position: Guard

Committed College: North Carolina

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: May 12, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike EYBL Circuit Session III (Cartersville, Georgia)

White is a hyper athletic guard who specializes at finishing at the rim. His size and first step is one of the best, if not the best, on the circuit. He has a great feel for the game and is also a great defender. His numbers support a 5-star rating after Session III: 21ppg, 3apg, 3rpg, while shooting over 54% from the field. He is also shooting 18-52 from 3pt range in 12 games.

Date: June 10, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Missouri)

White is a guard who shot the ball well in game play. He hit a nice 3 behind a drag ball screen in transition.

Date: June 10, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Missouri)

White showcased himself as a potential elite shooting specialist in the class here. He’s got a slender frame and didn’t look to attack much off of the bounce in this setting.

Highlights of Coby White from EYBL Session III via Bucket Reel



Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB