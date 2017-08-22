You are here: Home / blog / BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Charles Bassey

Class of 2019 post Charles Bassey of Texas has all the tools to become one of the nation’s best. Photo cred – Jonathan Hemingway/Hoop Hall Classic

(Hoop Hall Classic)

Charles Bassey (San Antonio, Texas), St. Anthony Catholic / YIIS Texas Future – 2019
Height: 6’10”
Position: Center
Committed College: Undecided
Star Grade:
5-star

 

By: @JLHemingwayPSB & @BrandonClayPSB

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: January 17, 2017
Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway
Location: Hoop Hall Classic (Springfield, Mass.)

Bassey is a skilled post player who can play at either end of the hi-lo. He has length, makes shots and will rebound in his area. His performance today reminded me of how T.J. Leaf played last year. He has soft touch and can finish with a man behind him. He scored 17 points on 7-11 shooting, but did not attempt a 3pt shot. He added 14 rebounds and 5 blocked shots in a loss to Hudson Catholic.


