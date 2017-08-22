BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Charles Bassey

by

Charles Bassey (San Antonio, Texas), St. Anthony Catholic / YIIS Texas Future – 2019

Height: 6’10”

Position: Center

Committed College: Undecided

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: January 17, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Hoop Hall Classic (Springfield, Mass.)

Bassey is a skilled post player who can play at either end of the hi-lo. He has length, makes shots and will rebound in his area. His performance today reminded me of how T.J. Leaf played last year. He has soft touch and can finish with a man behind him. He scored 17 points on 7-11 shooting, but did not attempt a 3pt shot. He added 14 rebounds and 5 blocked shots in a loss to Hudson Catholic.

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB