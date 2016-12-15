BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Carl Cleveland

by

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember: Click the Logo Below

Carl Cleveland

Height: 6’4″

Grad Year / Position: 2020 – Forward

School / Hometown: Banks County HS (Homer, Ga.)

Committed College: Undecided



Date: October 16, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBAAllAmerican

Cleveland is effective at the 4-spot right now. He is good in the pick and dive action where he can use his mobility to stretch the defense to the arc. Then he has the strength and touch to finish around the basket. He is productive and a consistent rebounder.

Date: September 4, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBAAllAmerican

Cleveland’s game only continues to improve as his grows and matures. He is strong body who can post up and score with his back to the basket. Yet he has face up skill that allows him to facilitate from the high post. His best attributes are his hands and feet that allow him to affect the game consistently.

Date: June 5, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBASuper64Camp

Cleveland showed tremendous versatility for a kid that has not stepped foot into the hallways of high school. He hit the spot up 3 and showed craftiness by putting the ball on the floor to finish. He has a feel for the game and can finish in transition. His current position is still along the frontline. He showed back to the basket skill by scoring on the block. It will be interesting to see how tall Cleveland gets in future years.

Video of Cleveland wearing #301 in blackcomplements of @SUVtv

Video of Cleveland wearing #26 in white complements of @SUVtv

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB