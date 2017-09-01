BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Cameron Reddish

by

Cameron Reddish (Norristown, Penn.), Westtown HS / Team Final – 2018

Height: 6’8″

Position: Small Forward

Committed College: Duke

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: May 12, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike EYBL Session III (Cartersville, Ga.)

Reddish has the ideal size and frame for a wing in today’s game. Averaging over 20 points per game put him as the No. 5 scorer in the EBYL overall. His ability to get to the free throw line is ELITE as he led the league in free throws made per game. Reddish could position himself as a lottery pick after one year of college basketball.

Date: January 15, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Hoop Hall Classic (Springfield, Mass.)

Reddish is a scorer. He slashes, hits pull ups and can flush at the rim. His game has gotten smoother and is easily at the top of his class at his position. He finished with 22 points on 6- 16 shooting to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Date: May 24, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike EYBL Session IV (Suwanee, Ga.)

Reddish is unique talent on the wing. He is a slashing wing-forward who can score off the move. He has an ideal size to be a combo forward at the next level. He scored 15 points per game while shooting 41% from the floor. Although he did make 18 3s, his 3pt % was lacking at 25%. He did average almost 5 rebounds per game to go with it.

Date: January 17, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Hoop Hall Classic (Springfield, Mass.)

Reddish struggled with his jumper here today, but did show a nice stroke in the mid-range. He finished with 8 points, but only 1-7 from the field. His skill and length make him a prospect to track. He added 7 rebounds in a win vs. Potter House.

Date: October 4, 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

It’s coming together for Reddish. He is filling out physically and has good size at the two guard spot even with the 2016 kids on hand. Reddish knocked down a couple of three point shots off the ball reversal showing that as a potential next level specialty.

Date: May 28 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA U16 Trials (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Reddish is a good athlete at the off guard position capable of hitting an open jump shot. In this eval, Cameron faded a bit on his midrange shot. When he makes that shot, he becomes a very difficult match-up for opposing teams.

Date: October 4, 2014

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Reddish is a guard with a good build and size. He is a spot shooter with a lot of other tools. However, his tools did not always translate to game play especially versus the 2015 prospects.

Date: October 3, 2014

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Reddish is a thin framed off the ball option. A right-handed shooter, he knocked down a 3-pointer and finished a layup in transition. He didn’t stand out as a marquee scorer in this elite setting but was noteworthy.

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB