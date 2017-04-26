BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Cameron Gregg

by

Cameron Gregg

Height: 5’7″

Grad Year / Position: 2021 – Point Guard

School / Hometown: Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe (Rossville, Ga.)

Committed College: Undecided

Date: March 5, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBATop40 Camp

Gregg showed a polished skill set as an eighth grader. He handled the drills that were thrown at him during the camp with ease. His energy and bounce in his step allowed him to stand out even among several upperclassmen. His calling-card on the court in years to come should be his ability to handle and knock down shots.

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB