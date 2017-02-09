BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Brandon Slater

by

Brandon Slater (Fairfax, Va.), Paul VI / Team Takeover

Height: 6’5″

Position: Small Forward

Committed College: Undecided

BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: June 10, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Slater is no stranger to the elite circuit stage. He performed well again with his usual array of plays. Slater might not always showcase an elite specialty but does bring a competitive nature from programs (Paul VI & Team Takeover) who are accustomed to producing high level prospects.

Date: June 10, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike Elite 100 Camp (St. Louis, Mo.)

Slater is a consistent player who makes the right play at the right time. He is active on both ends.

Date: January 17, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Hoop Hall Classic (Springfield, Mass.)

Slater continues to be a kid of potential. His production does not quite equal what we believe he will become. However, he showed a diverse skill set as a lead handler and being active on the glass.

Date: December 12, 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Team Takeover National Hoop Showcase (Hyattsville, Md.)

A left-handed jump shooter, Slater showed that area to be his elite specialty in this setting against API. He is consistent with his stroke. Slater didn’t create much off of the bounce here.

Date: December 12, 2014

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: Team Takeover National Hoop Showcase (Hyattsville, Md.)

Slater has the length already to have a chance at producing like teammate Franklin Howard (VA-15). Slater is a left-hand dominant prospect who made a nice finish in traffic against Oak Hill.

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB