BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Brandon Johns

by

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.

Become an #SMPMember: Click the Logo Below

Brandon Johns (Lansing, Mich.), The Hill Academy / Spiece Indy Heat

Height: 6’8″

Position: Forward

Committed College: Undecided

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: May 24, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike EYBL Session IV (Suwanee, Ga.)

Johns is a combo forward who played bit inside and out. He seems more comfortable facing the basket currently. His stats reflect that as he hit 24 threes this year in 20 games. He averaged only 3 rebounds per game as well. At 6-8 he has potential, but next should tell us more about his production.

Date: October 5, 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Johns is a consummate utility wing player. He’s gotten bigger, plays with consistent effort and brings length to the forward position even in an elite setting.

Date: May 28, 2015

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball U16 Trials (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Johns has the length to spend time at either forward position. He didn’t showcase a speciality in this eval but did display a game similar to Brachen Hazen. Johns hasn’t shown himself to be the knockdown shooter than Hazen has but has that capability.

Date: October 3, 2014

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Johns is a great shooter. He has an easy stroke, which stood out especially in the drill setting. He has a lanky build that should fill out in time. He ran the court well here today and even showed the ability to finish in traffic.

Date: October 3, 2014

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: USA Basketball Mini-Camp (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Johns reminds me a lot of fellow Michigan product Brian Bowen (2017). Johns is a long, slender wing with a feathery touch on his outside jump shot. He shot the 3-pointer well here and was solid in games versus the 2017 grads and ’15 grads.

Highlights of Johns of UM Hoops.com

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB