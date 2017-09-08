BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Balsa Koprivica

by

Balsa Koprivica (West Palm Beach, Florida), Windermere Prep / 1Family – 2019

Height: 7’1″

Position: Center

Committed College: Undecided

Date: May 12, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Nike EYBL Session III (Cartersville, Ga.)

Koprivica is a finesse post player who is averaging 8ppg and 5rpg and shoots close to 70% from the field. Although he is a skill-based type player he can protect the lane. He is averaging over 1.5 blocks per game. He has not demonstrated range on his jumper and his 56% FT points to needed improvement with his shooting. He has a frame that can put on good weight in the future.

Date: June 18, 2016

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Location: NBPA Top 100 Evals (Charlottesville, Virginia)

Koprivca didn’t showcase a polished skill set in this eval but has all of the physical tools to be a bigtime star. He has length / size at an early age and was willing to get up and down in transition.

Highlights of Balsa Koprivica courtesy of Hoop MIA



Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB