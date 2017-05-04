BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Arturo Varela

by

Arturo Valero

Height: 6’2″

Grad Year / Position: 2019 – Forward

School / Hometown: Mountain View HS (Lawrenceville, Ga.)

Committed College: Undecided

Date: March 5, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBATop40 Camp

Varela is a wing-forward who showed a versatile skill set. He hit the trail 3 in secondary transition action. He rebounded strong in the lane and provided a presence on the interior. His attention to detail was notable during the camp. He took skill teaching seriously and that should provide dividends in upcoming years. His ability to attack the rim from the high post area is a sign that he can become even more versatile in future years.

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB