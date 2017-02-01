BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Amadou Sow

by

Amadou Sow (Napa, Calif.), Prolific Prep

Height: 6’8″

Position: Power Forward

Committed College: Undecided

Star Grade:



BrandonClayScouting.com Player Evaluations

Date: December 2, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Marshall County Hoop Fest (Benton, Ky.)

Sow played limited minutes (8) in a game versus Hamilton Heights. He is an interior guy who rebounds and plays tough defense.

Date: December 4, 2015

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: Marshall County Hoop Fest (Benton, Ky.)

Sow is an interior player who plays tough around the bucket. He finishes tough above the rim and rebounds his area. He finished with 8/4 vs. Huntington Prep and then 12/5 vs. API on night two.

Date: January 4, 2015

Evaluator: Shun Williams

Location: Flyin’ to the Hoop (Dayton, Ohio.)

Sow is a great athlete with long arms and legs, good speed and leaping ability and a good looking frame. He didn’t get many touches on the low post, but used his mobility to make plays around the rim, running the court and going to the offensive glass for dunks, blocking shots on the defensive end.

Amadou Sow courtesy of Rick Manahan



Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB