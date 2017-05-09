BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Alex Walker

by

Alex Walker

Height: 6’2″

Grad Year / Position: 2018 – Guard

School / Hometown: Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.)

Committed College: Undecided

Date: March 5, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBATop40 Camp

Walker is a wing with good size and a good attitude. He got after rebounds and loose balls. Walker is type of player who is going to get after it regardless of the setting. He showed an offensive prowess as well. He finished floaters in the lane and was able to create space with the dribble.

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB