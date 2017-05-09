BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Alex Walker

With over 20,000 collective followers on our team’s social media outlets, we’re in a unique position to assist with both creating awareness of a prospect’s skill set and recent on-floor performance. From crisp recruiting updates to updated in-season stats to a potential last-minute change in schedule that needs to be conveyed socially, this package allows the player to control the information available to the public about their game.
Alex Walker
Height: 6’2″
Grad Year / Position: 2018 – Guard
School / Hometown: Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.)
Committed College: Undecided
By: @JLHemingwayPSB & @StephenPeckPSB
Date: March 5, 2017
Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway
Location: #EBATop40 Camp
Walker is a wing with good size and a good attitude. He got after rebounds and loose balls. Walker is type of player who is going to get after it regardless of the setting. He showed an offensive prowess as well. He finished floaters in the lane and was able to create space with the dribble.
#EBATop40 Boys Spring Camp
Mar. 11-12
'18 Alex Walker to rep @gatrendsetters & @PRHSBasketball.
JOIN HIM: https://t.co/MMYLOU3WO5 pic.twitter.com/LQyNCNYOUF
— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) March 1, 2017
Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB