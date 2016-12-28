BrandonClayScouting: Player Card – Aaron Rowe

by

Aaron Rowe

Height: 6’2″

Grad Year / Position: 2017 – Guard

School / Hometown: Parkview HS (Lilburn, Ga.)

Committed College: Undecided

Date: October 16, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Location: #EBAAllAmerican

Rowe is a guard who is not afraid of physical play. He can finish through contact while attack the rim. He showed his ability to rebound the ball from his position as well. He built upon his previous evaluation where he scored the ball with the jumper. Given his skill set and and willingness to play with strength he should give the Panthers quality minutes this year.

Date: June 5, 2016

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Rowe is a versatile offensive threat. He showed the ability to attack the rim and finish while also being able to hit the spot up 3. He has good size for the back court standing at 6-2. He has the potential to be an equally good defender by being able to defend either guard position. That will be an area that should see growth in the next few months as he heads into his senior season.

Video of Rowe wearing #288 in black complements of @SUVtv



Video of Rowe wearing #7 in gray complements of @SUVtv

Brandon Clay is the owner of Peach State Basketball, Inc., and BrandonClayScouting.com. He serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. Clay is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. He also votes on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the HS Boys / Girls All-American Team Board of Selectors Chairperson. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is a National Evaluator for the OTRHoopsReport. Hemingway serves on the Board of Selectors for the Naismith Trophy. also He is also the publisher of CoachHemi.com. He has been involved in the community since 1996 as a coach, camp director and evaluator. You can reach him via email at JonathanHemingway@PeachStateBasketball.com and follow him on twitter @JLHemingwayPSB