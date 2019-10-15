BrandonClayScouting: Palm Beach Atlantic lands a big fish in Chelsea Aalim

Coach Manisha Redus at Palm Beach Atlantic University pulled in a big a recruit with Georgia native Chelsea Aalim. The 5-foot-7 guard figures to be a major piece to the roster building for the Sailfish.
Aalim saw her recruitment pick up this year while playing with OMG-TGE on the spring and summer travel circuits. She ended up with offers from Barton, Limestone before finally committing to the Sailfish in Palm Beach.
A guard that can defend multiple positions on the court, Aalim projects to contribute at the defensive end immediately at the next level. Her once wiry frame is now filled out and appears college ready.
Aalim will provide a potential offensive punch on the offensive as well. Her ability to attack the rim in transition as well as helping with ball handling are big pluses at the next level.