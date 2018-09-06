BrandonClayScouting – News and Notes – September 6, 2018

by

Tar Heels Land 4-star Shooting Guard

Class of 2019 guard Lexi Duckett of Port Orange, Florida, committed to the University of North Carolina last month. The 5-foot-11 played for DME on the travel circuit and DME Academy during the school season.

Coach Hemi’s Take

Duckett cemented her spot among the elite this summer with multiple signature performances. She had her full repertoire of skills during #PSBSummerInvite. Her length and athleticism should immediately translate to ACC play. However, it is her polished skill set that should be a separating factor at the next level. Her jumper is consistent both off the catch and the move. She executed jab steps and space creation in exceptional fashion.

Vanderbilt Beefs Up Front Court Depth

Class of 2019 forward Yaubryon Chambers of Nashville, Tennessee, committed to head coach Stephanie White and the Lady Commodores last week. She played for Team B Wright on the travel circuit and plays for Pearl Cohn High School during the school season.

Class of 2019 post Kyndall Golden of Lithia Springs, Georgia, committed to Vanderbilt earlier this week. She played for the Georgia Pistols on the travel circuit and for New Manchester High School during the school season.

Coach Hemi’s Take

The Lady Commodores are in dire need of front court depth. This year they will graduate two of their four frontline players. Chambers and Golden provide the size and athleticism needed in the Southeastern Conference. With multiple scholarships available for the class of 2019, this allows the coaching staff to aggressively pursue other targets as signing day approaches in November.

Chambers has SEC caliber athleticism. Her ability to rebound and defend multiple positions will allow the coach White to play a more aggressive style of defense, which is what she has been hoping to do since signing on to the job in Nashville. Golden, on the other hand, has legitimate length to anchor a defense around. Her ability to alter shots and rebound in her area should be an immediate translation in Memorial Gymnasium.

Texas A&M Hosts 4-star Post last weekend

Class of 2019 Sydnee Roby of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, visited Texas A&M on an official visit last weekend. Our evaluators had a chance to see her first hand at USA Basketball 17U Trials this May.

#BrandonClayScouting Take

Roby, listed at 6-4, projects to be a quality post player at the next level. She showed consistent work on the glass and as a disruptor on the defensive end. While her offense has been inconsistent in our evaluations, she has shown flashes of being able to convert with her back to the basket.

Roby, an elite 150 prospect nationally, is being pursued by some of the nation’s premier programs.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.