BrandonClayScouting: NC State WBB a Top Ten Program Nationally – February 25, 2019

by

Sophomore guard Kai Crutchfield Photo cred – @PackWomensBasketbal

Last weekend the Wolfpack earned a 74-69 win over their arch-rival, North Carolina, on the road in Chapel Hill. This is a significant victory since the Tar Heels had knocked off coach Wes Moore’s squad at the beginning of the month. The Wolfpack started the season by winning their first 21 games. Heading into this week’s game at No. 4 Louisville the Wolfpack are 24-3 and ranked No. 9 nationally.

Article aggregated by Jonathan Hemingway

Follow him on Twitter (@JLHemingwayPSB or @CoachHemi)

Wolfpack 2018-19 Season at a Glance

Coach Moore’s team received a roster boost when graduate transfer Kiara Leslie joined the team in 2017. The All-ACC Academic team wing leads the team in points (16 ppg) and is second in rebounds (7.4 rpg).

The Wolfpack are receiving a big contribution from freshman post Elissa Cunane. The No. 21 ranked player in the class of 2018 per ProspectsNation.com is averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. She was also named the ACC Rookie of the Week three times this season.

Junior guard Aislinn Konig continues to be a steady contributor for Moore’s group. A 5-star prospect out of high school, Konig shoots over 40% from the arc and leads the team in assists (4 apg).

.@PackWomensBball took care of business in Chapel Hill as it picked up a rivalry win over the Tar Heels to improve to 24-3 on the season.



📰 https://t.co/oZiNtULYjH // #GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/KNDQooVavk — NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) February 25, 2019

The Wolfpack on the Recruiting Trail: 2019 Signings

Coach Hemi’s Take: After watching Brown-Turner last July at the PSB Elite 32 with Team Takeover EYBL, I became convinced that she is one of the premier scoring guards nationally (RECAP). McDonald’s All-American voters felt the same way as she earned her way into the nation’s premier All-Star game in March. The lefty is a threat to stretch the floor with the 3-point shot, but also has the craftiness to create looks in the lane. She projects as an ideal wing player in coach Wes Moore’s system.

Brandon Clay Scouting Take: Boyd is a physical lane presence. She is a capable shot blocker and rebounder. Her toughness should be a key asset in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Brandon Clay Scouting Take: Moore is a high energy point guard who can finish well in the lane. Her ability to shake defenders with dribble moves gives her a specialty that she can carry with her to the next level. Her mid-range game is a nice compliment to her ability to finish at the basket. Look for Moore’s staff to develop the North Carolina native’s ability to handle and run an offense.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.