BrandonClayScouting: NaismithWatch – Payton Pritchard

Since coming into the Pac 12, Oregon senior guard Payton Pritchard has been a factor every step of the way. He’s on my Naismith Preseason List in large part due to his role as the lead Duck on a roster capable of winning the league title. Pritchard averaged 35 plus minutes per while averaging 12.9 points, 4.6 assists per.

He’s a potential pro who will excel by improving his field goal percentage and 3-point shooting back to his numbers during his sophomore year. Pritchard did shoot 84% from the line last year and doesn’t shy away from the big moment. He’s been on my radar since his days as a prep at West Linn HS:

My first High School Eval on Pritchard @ USA Basketball Mini-Camp in October 2013:

Pritchard, a class of 2016 point guard, showed that he has the ball skill to receive interest from NCAA Tournament schools throughout his recruitment. A right-hand dominant general, Pritchard was strong and skilled enough to compete against some of the nation’s top senior guards including Tyus Jones of Apple Valley, Minn. Pritchard’s ability to knockdown the open jump shot out beyond the FIBA 3-point line makes him a specialist as far as the guards in this class goes. We project him to be one of the nation’s top prospects and possibly the premier sophomore prospect in the northwest region.

